TS DEECET 2017: Second phase of seat allotment results declared at tsdeecet.cgg.gov.in

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Telangana, has released the phase two allotment result of the Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET) 2017. The exam was held from July 11 to July 15. Candidates can check their result on the official website – tsdeecet.cgg.gov.in and follow the steps written below:

The candidates who have exercised option in second phase of web-based counselling from August 31 to September 1 for admission in D.El.Ed programme can do the payment from September 4 to 6. The candidates have to report to college on September 7.

TS DEECET 2017, steps to check allotment results

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the hompage, click on ‘Phase II allotment result 2017’ flashing towards the middle of the page.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number and other details

Step 4: The result will appear. Download and take a print out.

Nearly 42,690 candidates appeared for the online test in 55 test centres.

Every year, DEECET is held for aspirants seeking admissions into D.El.Ed courses that include mathematics, physical science, biological science and social studies. The courses are offered in all government DIETs and private elementary teacher training institutions.

