TS DEECET 2017: Exam dates released, check here

TS DEECET 2017: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Telangana, has released a notice regarding Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET) 2017. Candidates who have applied for this exam should note that they will be held from July 11 to July 15 this year.

The papers will be conducted by the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) of Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Hyderabad, Havelighanapur, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, and Nalgonda. The date, time and venue for each candidate is available on the candidates’ admit cards which can be downloaded from the official website of the exam (tsdeecet.cgg.gov.in).

The SCERT further specified that candidates must bring their original documents during the verification procedure. Those who fail to do so will not be allowed to submit their options for colleges in DElEd for the batch of 2017-19. A list of these documents is also mentioned in the candidates' admit cards.

The TS DEECET exams will be held in Telugu, English and Urdu mediums for 100 marks. Candidates will be asked questions on general knowledge, general English, general Urdu/Telugu, mathematics, physical sciences, biological studies and social sciences.

