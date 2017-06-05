TBSE Madhyamik result 2017 to be declared on June 6 at tbse.in, tripura.nic.in and tripuraresults.nic.in

TBSE Madhyamik result 2017: The Tripura Board Class 10 Madhyamik exam were conducted from March 3 and continued till March 23. TBSE Madhyamik result 2017: The Tripura Board Class 10 Madhyamik exam were conducted from March 3 and continued till March 23.

TBSE Madhyamik result 2017: The Tripura Board Of Secondary Education (TBSE) will release the results of the Madhyamik exam 2017 on June 6 at 9:45 am. The Tripura Board Class 10 Madhyamik exam were conducted from March 3 and continued till March 23. The Board will host Class 10th result 2017 on the official websites mentioned below.

tbse.in

tripura.nic.in

tripuraresults.nic.in

examresults.net

Student can also access their results through SMS by following procedure:

TYPE TBSE10(space) Roll number (space) and send the message from BSNL number 7738299899 and 54242.

The students can follow the steps written below to check their results.

TBSE Madhyamik result 2017, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Madhyamik result 2017’

Step 3: On the results page, enter your roll number and othe r details and click on submit

Step 4: Your result will appear

Step 5: Download TBSE Madhyamik result 2017 and take a print out of the same for future.

Tripura Board Madrasa Madhyamik examination were conducted between March 2- April 4

About Tripura Board:

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) was established in 1973 and was named after Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 by Tripura Legislative Assembly. TBSE is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state. Most of the public schools of the state follow the TBSE system.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd