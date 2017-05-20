TBSE class 12 higher secondary exams 2017: Results declared, know how to download

TBSE class 12 higher secondary results 2017: The class 12 Science stream examinations were conducted from May 2, 2017. TBSE class 12 higher secondary results 2017: The class 12 Science stream examinations were conducted from May 2, 2017.

TBSE class 12 higher secondary results 2017: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the results for the class 12 Science stream examinations which were conducted from May 2, 2017. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results from the Board’s official website.

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) was found in 1973 and was named after Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 by Tripura Legislative Assembly. TBSE is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state. Most of the public schools of the state follow the TBSE system.

The results are available on the following websites:

tbse.in

tripura.ac.in

tripuraresults.nic.in

exametc.com

examresults.net

Steps to get your results through SMS:

– Type “TBSE12” give one space and type your roll number

– For example “TBSE12 99999”

– SMS this to 7738299899

– SMS charges will be applicable as per your service provider.

– Remember to save a copy of your results.

Steps to download results for TBSE class 12 science stream exams 2017:

– Go to any of the above mentioned websites.

– Click on the link for the class 12 science stream results.

– Enter your roll number in the field provided.

– Click on “Submit”.

– Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

