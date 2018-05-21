Tripura TBSE 12th Science Result 2018 Date and Time: H.S result to be declared at tbse.in

TBSE 12th Science Result 2018: The exams were conducted by the Board from March 8 to April 11. The exams were conducted by the Board from March 8 to April 11.

TBSE 12th Science Result 2018: The result of Class 12th Science examination will be declared by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) tomorrow, on Tuesday May 22. All those students who had appeared for this examination can check their respective scores at the official website — tbse.in and tripura.nic.in, once released. The exams were conducted by the Board from March 8 to April 11. Once the result is out, the scorecards will also be available for downloading on the official website of the board.

As per the official website, the TBSE president Professor (retired) Mihir Deb and other officials will address a media conference in the conference hall of the Board, in order to declare the result. The evaluation of papers started from April 24. The results of other streams and that of Madhyamik will also be declared shortly. This year, a total of 3544 candidates have appeared for the examination from the Science stream.

TBSE 12th Science Result 2018: Date and Time

The result of H.S. (+2) science stream will be declared by the Board tomorrow, on May 22 at 9:45 am. In case the candidates are unable to open the official websites due to heavy traffic, they may also check the same at other websites such as — tripuraresults.nic.in, tripurainfo.com, indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Students will also be able to check their scores through their cell phones. In order to obtain the same, they will be required to type TBSE12 then space and then have to type the roll number and send it to number 54242.

About TBSE

The Board is headed by the President of the Board, Tripura Board of Secondary Education is governed by a governing Body. It had introduced the Madhyamik Madrassa Education in 2009. It is one of the few Boards in the country that has introduced centralised evaluation system from its very inception.

