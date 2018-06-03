Tripura TBSE 12th results 2018: TBSE to declare HS Arts, Commerce results on June 8

TBSE 12th results 2018: The results will be available on the official websites, tripurainfo.com, tripuraresults.nic.in, tripurachronicle.in at 10 am TBSE 12th results 2018: The results will be available on the official websites, tripurainfo.com, tripuraresults.nic.in, tripurachronicle.in at 10 am

TBSE 12th results 2018: Over 22,000 students who appeared for the Class 12th Arts and Commerce stream examinations of Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will know their results on June 8, the board secretary Pradip Sengupta confirmed on Sunday.

The results will be available on the official websites, tripurainfo.com, tripuraresults.nic.in, tripurachronicle.in at 10 am, said the official. Due to heavy traffic, if the websites go slow, the students can get their results through exametc.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, innovaindia.com, knowyourresults.com. The results will also be available via SMS, the candidates have to type, TBSE12 <space> their roll number and send it to number 54242. The candidates can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are, 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053, 241 0173, 241 0174, 241 0176, 0381-2380566.

Sengupta also said that the results of class 10 Madhyamik examination will be declared after June 10. Around 47,596 candidates appeared for the class 10 examination, which was conducted from March 6 to April 10 at around 51 centres across the country.

Earlier, the board had declared the results of class 12th Science examination on May 22 at 9 am. A total of 2803 students have cleared the examination successfully, which were conducted from March 8 to April 11 at various centres across the country.

