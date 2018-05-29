Tripura TBSE 12th results 2018: TBSE to declare HS Arts, Commerce results on this date

TBSE 12th results 2018: The students can check the results through tripurainfo.com, tripuraresults.nic.in, tripurachronicle.in TBSE 12th results 2018: The students can check the results through tripurainfo.com, tripuraresults.nic.in, tripurachronicle.in

TBSE 12th results 2018: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the results of class 12 Arts, Commerce examination before June 6. Board secretary Pradip Sengupta said that the results of would be declared either on June 5 or on June 6. The board will officially confirm the date on June 2, he said.

Over 22,000 students appeared for the TBSE HS examinations this year. The exam was conducted from March 8 to April 11 at various centres across the state of Tripura. Earlier, the board declared the results of class 12 Science examination on May 22, and this year, a total of 2803 students have cleared the examination successfully.

Once declared, the students can check the results on tripurainfo.com, tripuraresults.nic.in, tripurachronicle.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, innovaindia.com, knowyourresults.com. The results will also be available via SMS, the candidates have to type, TBSE12 <space> their roll number and send it to number 54242. The candidates can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are, 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053, 241 0173, 241 0174, 241 0176, 0381-2380566.

Sengupta also said that the results of class 10 Madhyamik examination will be declared most likely on June 9. Around 47,596 candidates appeared for the class 10 examination, which was conducted from March 6 to April 10 at around 51 centres across the country.

The assembly election badly affected the Tripura board class 12 examination this year. The examinations of Mathematics and Philosophy were postponed from March 12 to April 13.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd