Tripura TBSE 10th results 2018: Tripura board to declare Madhyamik results by June 10

TBSE 10th results 2018: The Tripura Board Of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the results of Class 10 examinations on the first week of June. The Board secretary Pradip Sengupta said that the results of Class 10 examinations and other streams of Class 12 will be declared before June 10, probably between June 5 to 8. The students can check their results through the official websites tbse.in, tripura.nic.in, tripuraresults.nic.in. This year, the Class 10 exams were held from March 6 to April 10, and around 47,596 candidates had appeared for the exams at around 51 centres this year.

The results will also be available on the private websites examresults.net, indiaresults.com. Students can check the results through sms also, TYPE TBSE10(space) Roll number (space) and send the message to BSNL number 7738299899 and 54242.

The Board also declared the 12th Science results on May 22, and around 2803 students have cleared the examination successfully. The students can check the results through the official websites, tbse.in, tripura.nic.in. A total of 3,550 candidates had appeared for the examination that was conducted from March 8 to April 11.

This year, both the Class 10 and 12 examinations were affected due to the assembly election. The examinations of the Class 10 language papers, Bengali, Hindi and Mizo were shifted from March 9 to 10. The Class 12 English, Mathematics and Philosophy examinations were also postponed. Last year, the board declared the Madhyamik results on June 6 for 23,000 students who have appeared for the examinations.

About Tripura Board of Secondary Education

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) was established in 1973 and was named after Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 by Tripura Legislative Assembly. TBSE is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state. Most of the public schools of the state follow the TBSE system.

