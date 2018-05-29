Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever Sponsored

Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Latest News
  • Tripura TBSE 10th results 2018: TBSE to declare class 10 Madhyamik results on this date

Tripura TBSE 10th results 2018: TBSE to declare class 10 Madhyamik results on this date

TBSE 10th results 2018: The board secretary Pradip Sengupta said that the board is trying to declare the results of class 10 examination on June 9, if delayed, it will be declared by June 10. The results will be available at tripurainfo.com, tripuraresults.nic.in, tripurachronicle.in.

Written by Arnab Mitra | New Delhi | Published: May 29, 2018 8:33:54 pm
tbse.in, tripura.nic.in, tripuraresults.nic.in, tbse 10th results, tripura results TBSE 10th results 2018: The students can check the results through tripurainfo.com, tripuraresults.nic.in, tripurachronicle.in.

TBSE 10th results 2018: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the results of class 10 examination within June 10. The board secretary Pradip Sengupta said the board is trying to declare the results of class 10 examination on June 9, but if delayed, it will be declared by June 10. Around 47,596 candidates appeared for the class 10 examination, which was conducted from March 6 to April 10 at around 51 centres across the country.

Once released, students can check their results through the following websites: tripurainfo.com, tripuraresults.nic.in, tripurachronicle.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, innovaindia.com, knowyourresults.com. The results will also be available via SMS. The candidates have to type TBSE12 then space and then type the roll number and send it to 54242.

Earlier, the board declared the results of class 12 Science examination on May 22 at 9 am. A total of 2803 students have cleared the examination successfully, which were conducted from March 8 to April 11 at various centres across the country.

This year, the assembly election of Tripura affected the board examination. The examinations of the Class 10 language papers, Bengali, Hindi and Mizo were shifted from March 9 to 10.

Last year, the board declared the results on June 6 for 23,000 students who have appeared for the examinations. Tripura Board Madrasa Madhyamik examinations were conducted between March 2 to April 4.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now