Tridip Suhrud is interim MICA Director as Madhukar Kamath to step down

Current MICA President and Director Madhukar Kamath who had taken over the reigns of the institute last March is slated to step down from the position in the first week of April, while Sabarmati Ashram Preservation & Memorial Trust Director Tridip Suhrud will take over as its Acting Director as part of a ‘planned transition’ of its leadership.

Watch What Else Is Making News

In a release on Thursday evening sent by the B-school, it was cited, “Madhukar Kamath, the President of MICA announced a planned transition in the leadership of MICA, Ahmedabad. Kamath will step down as the President of MICA post the convocation in the first week of April. The Governing Council of MICA has appointed one of its members’ Dr. Tridip Suhrud, Director of Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust, Ahmedabad as the Acting Director of MICA to help Mr. Kamath in the transition process. Dr. Tridip Suhrud’s appointment is in a non-remunerative capacity. The Governing Council & Mr. Kamath will shortly be announcing the next President of MICA.”

Sources close to the development said that this move was in line with a slew of ‘structural changes’ at Mudra Foundation which set up MICA in 1991 and is currently headed by Tina Ambani. While Suhrud is expected to lead the institute in the coming 3-4 months, the institute will reveal the name of the new Director shortly who will take over in June from among two short-listed candidates. MICA is among the early residential institutes in the country and Asia-Pacific region that looks to create leadership in strategic marketing and communication domain.