Tricity coaching centres come of age

SIGNIFYING AN increase in the quality of education in the Tricity, eight students who have studied here made it to the top 100 hundred ranks of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2016 on Sunday.

Experts say the students earlier would go for tuitions to Kota or New Delhi but with availability of quality teachers in the city now, coaching for the entrance examination is now taking place here itself. “The students are now receiving tuitions in their home city and it is result of the good quality of the preparation that students are figuring among the top 100 ranks,” says Vinay Makin, administrative head of Allen Career Institute.

Commenting on the results this year, Pushkar Rai, a Chemistry tutor, maintains that the paper this year was easy which has helped many students to qualify the otherwise tough exam. “I think the organised coaching has helped but I think the paper this year also proved helpful for students. This year many students have scored perfect in Mathematics which is quite unimaginable,” he said.

A Chandigarh student for first time had clinched the first rank in the entrance exams in 2006 and the same got repeated on Sunday when Sarvesh Mehtani was declared the topper in the competitive engineering test. Last year, Bhavesh Dhingra who had studied in Chandigarh scored All India rank 2 while Panchkula student Shivam Garg had secured 94th rank in the exams.

In 2015, three students had secured positions in the top 100. While Himanshu Gupta had secured seventh position in the engineering entrance exams, Kunal Mittal had secured 20th rank and Arshdeep Singh Singh had secured 41st rank.

