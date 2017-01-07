Tribunal asks DSE to consider TGT applicant in reserved category

The tribunal also held that since the claim of the applicant mainly relates to her being considered as an OBC candidate, the application is also allowed. (Image for representational purposes) The tribunal also held that since the claim of the applicant mainly relates to her being considered as an OBC candidate, the application is also allowed. (Image for representational purposes)

The Central Administrative Tribunal on Friday directed the Director School Education (DSE) to consider a trained graduate teacher applicant in the other backward class category (OBC). The applicant, Pritbir Kaur (28), in her application had stated that the DSE changed her category from OBC to general with an “illegal” remark.

The applicant had sought quashing of a list issued by the education department on June 18, 2015 in which the category of the applicant has been changed from OBC to general with a remark that the Saini caste was notified as OBC in Chandigarh after the last date of submission of applications.

The tribunal stated that as per reservation policy issued by the Personnel Department, Chandigarh Administration, the benefit of reservation to this category would be extended on the pattern of the central government. The tribunal rejected the contention of the respondents that on the date of submission of application for recruitment as TGT, Saini caste was not included in the OBC category.

The tribunal further held that since the claim of the applicant mainly relates to her being considered as an OBC candidate, the application is also allowed.

