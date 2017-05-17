Transfer of architecture to Urban Development Ministry: Our ministries don’t fight over territory, says Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar Prakash Javadekar

HRD MINISTER Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday expressed his tacit support to the cabinet secretary’s decision to take architecture education out of his department’s purview and allocate it to the Ministry of Urban Development.

“I feel, in the past, the distribution of some subjects among different ministries did not follow any logic. There is an effort to correct that and this step (transfer of architecture from HRD to urban development) is part of that initiative. Moreover, under this government, different ministries don’t fight over territory,” he told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday in response to a question seeking his views on the impending transfer.

As reported by The Indian Express on March 9, the HRD Ministry had opposed the proposal to transfer control of architecture education at a meeting held between Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha, Urban Development Secretary Rajiv Gauba and former Higher Education Secretary V S Oberoi in February.

Oberoi is learnt to have argued that the HRD Ministry should control architecture education as it falls within the meaning of “technical education”, which is regulated by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Sinha, however, prevailed over Oberoi.

