Tough AIPMT worries kids; anxious parents await SC order today

Even as the review petition of the state to implement the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) comes up before the Supreme Court Tuesday, thousands of parents expressed their anxiety on Monday over the fate of their wards, especially after the students attempted the ‘tough’ AIPMT paper on May 1.

Awaiting the decision with bated breath, a large group of parents along with their wards have threatened to go on a hunger strike in case the decision is not in their favour.

Students, who took the All-India Pre Medical Test (AIPMT) or NEET 1 on May 1, said they have little chance of getting a medical seat if the state entrance tests are discontinued this year.

A group of more than 50-60 parents met on Monday to discuss their problems due to the sudden Supreme Court decision where it was decided that if the Apex court does not rule in favour of MHT-CET on Tuesday, a protest would be launched.

WATCH VIDEO| Education Is Not A Business, State Can Regulate Admissions: Supreme Court



“Thousands of parents from across the state have joined us and there will be a massive hunger strike if the NEET decision is not rolled back. The court must understand the pressure on children, some of whom have lost hope of pursuing their dream. We want MHT-CET to be sole criteria for medical admissions and are ready to fight for it,” said Sanjay Pawar, a parent leading the group.

Meanwhile, most students from the state board, who appeared for the AIPMT, are disappointed with their performance at the test. “I could not attempt more than 120 out of 180 questions. I had enrolled in AIPMT only as a stand-by but my hopes were pinned on MHT-CET, which has questions based only on Std XII. In the AIPMT, questions are from both Std XI and XII. I really don’t think we have a chance in AIPMT,” said Omkar Bagade, a student who attempted AIPMT.

Each question in AIPMT carries four marks for correct answer and one negative mark for wrong answer while MHT-CET has no concept of negative marking. Another student, Shruti Ghule, said this was the reason why she didn’t attempt all questions — to avoid negative marking. “The physics section was tough and lengthy, I could only attempt 25 out of 45 questions, ” she said.

Dr Amit Patankar, whose daughter also appeared for the AIPMT, said she couldn’t attempt more than 100 questions.

Meanwhile, coaches of pre-medical institutes said students have been complaining of inability to attempt questions. Coach Dilip Shah of Science Academy alleged that 35 questions in AIPMT were out of syllabus, including 26 questions from Biology, three Physics and six from Chemistry. “The qualifying criteria for NEET 1 is minimum 360 marks out of 720 and if 35 questions are out of syllabus, it means 140 marks are already lost. In such severe competition, is it possible for students to make it?” he said.

For more news on education, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App