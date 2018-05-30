TOSS SSC, Inter results 2018 declared at telanganaopenschool.org

Toss results 2018: Check marks at manabadi.com Toss results 2018: Check marks at manabadi.com

TOSS results 2018: The result of Inter and SSC exams of the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has been released at telanganaopenschool.org. In case the students cannot access the official website, they can log in to the partner website — manabadi.co.in. Candidates can check their result by using their hall tickets that they carried at the examination centres. The exams will start from April 17 and will be completed within May 1.

TOSS results 2018: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official TOSS website (telanganaopenschool.org).

Step 2: Click on the tabs for “RESULTS OF SSC (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS 2018” or “RESULTS OF INTER (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS 2018”.

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number in the field provided and click on “submit”.

Step 5: Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference

In the annual exams of the state, the results of which were released in April, the overall pass percentage is at 83.78 per cent. A total of 5,38,867 appeared in the SSC exam of which girls scored 85.14 per cent while boys were at 82.46 per cent. Among districts, Jagtial has scored highest pass percentage while Adilabad is at the lowest. Interestingly, 2125 schools had scored 100 per cent while 25 schools had scored nil or 0 pass percentage. Supplementary date exam will be held on June 4 to 19.

