TOSS SSC, Inter exams 2017: Results announced at telanganaopenschool.org

TOSS SSC, Inter results 2017: The Telangana Open School Society, Hyderabad (TOSS) has declared the results for the the TOSS SSC and TOSS intermediate exams 2017 today at 3 pm. Students who have appeared for the open school exams can check their results from the Society’s official website.

About 51,848 student appeared for the class 10 SSC exams while there were 45,306 students who gave the plus 2 inter exams. The pass percentage for SSC this year is 22.61 per cent with 11,725 students passing.

As many as 14,104 students passed the inter exams bringing the pass percentage to 31.13. About 144 students from both the regular and the supplementart streams scored more than 80 per cent.

Steps to check the TOSS Inter, SSC results 2017:

– Go to the official TOSS website (telanganaopenschool.org).

– Click on the tabs for “RESULTS OF SSC (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, APRIL- 2017” or “RESULTS OF INTER (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, APRIL- 2017”.

– Enter your hall ticket number in the field provided and click on “submit”.

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

