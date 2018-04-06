TOSS SSC inter 2018 hall tickets released, download at telanganaopenschool.org

TOSS SSC, Inter 2018 Hall Tickets: Telangana Open School Society has released the TOSS inter hall ticket for SSC, inter examinations that is scheduled to be conducted on April and May 2018. Candidates appearing for the examinations need to carry the hall ticket with them at the examination centres. The exams will start from April 17 and will be completed within May 1.
SSC & Intermediate (TOSS) Examinations Time Table 2018
Intermediate examinations
Date Subject
17.04.2018 Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Arabic
Tuesday
18.04.2018 English
Wednesday
19.04.2018 Mathematics
Thursday
20.04.2018 Physics
Friday
22.04.2018 Chemistry
Sunday
23.04.2018 Biology, History
Monday
24.04.2018 Political Science
Tuesday
25.04.2018 Economics
Wednesday
26.04.2018 Commerce/Business Studies
Thursday
27.04.2018 Accountancy, Painting, Mass Communication
28.04.2018 Sociology
Saturday
29.04.2018 Psychology
Sunday
30.04.2018 Geography, All Vocational Subjects (Theory)
Monday
01.05.2018 Home Science
Tuesday
For details on examinations dates, please visit the official website, telanganaopenschool.org
Steps to download hall ticket:
Step 1- Visit the official website telanganaopenschool.org
Step 2- Click on hall ticket option
Step 3- In the new window, students are required to select the district, school and their name.
Step 4- Click on download hall ticket
Step 5- Take a print out for further reference.
Candidates are advised to visit the official website for further details, telanganaopenschool.org
