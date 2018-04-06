TOSS SSC inter 2018 hall tickets released, download at telanganaopenschool.org

Presents Latest News
TOSS SSC, Inter 2018 Hall Tickets: The examinations will start from April 17 and is scheduled to be completed within May 1. 

TOSS SSC, Inter 2018 Hall Tickets: Telangana Open School Society has released the TOSS inter hall ticket for SSC, inter examinations that is scheduled to be conducted on April and May 2018. Candidates appearing for the examinations need to carry the hall ticket with them at the examination centres. The exams will start from April 17 and will be completed within May 1.

SSC & Intermediate (TOSS) Examinations Time Table 2018

Intermediate examinations

Date                                                                                                              Subject

17.04.2018                                                                                      Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Arabic

Tuesday

18.04.2018                                                                                                   English

Wednesday

19.04.2018                                                                                               Mathematics

Thursday

20.04.2018                                                                                                Physics

Friday

22.04.2018                                                                                            Chemistry

Sunday

23.04.2018                                                                                       Biology, History

Monday

24.04.2018                                                                                      Political Science

Tuesday

25.04.2018                                                                                       Economics

Wednesday

26.04.2018                                                                       Commerce/Business Studies

Thursday

27.04.2018                                            Accountancy, Painting, Mass Communication

28.04.2018                                                                              Sociology

Saturday

29.04.2018                                                                             Psychology

Sunday

30.04.2018                                                   Geography, All Vocational Subjects (Theory)

Monday

01.05.2018                                                                Home Science

Tuesday

For details on examinations dates, please visit the official website, telanganaopenschool.org

Steps to download hall ticket:

Step 1- Visit the official website telanganaopenschool.org

Step 2- Click on hall ticket option

Step 3- In the new window, students are required to select the district, school and their name.

Step 4- Click on download hall ticket

Step 5- Take a print out for further reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for further details, telanganaopenschool.org

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
