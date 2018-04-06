TOSS SSC inter 2018 hall tickets released, download at telanganaopenschool.org

TOSS SSC, Inter 2018 Hall Tickets: The examinations will start from April 17 and is scheduled to be completed within May 1. TOSS SSC, Inter 2018 Hall Tickets: The examinations will start from April 17 and is scheduled to be completed within May 1.

TOSS SSC, Inter 2018 Hall Tickets: Telangana Open School Society has released the TOSS inter hall ticket for SSC, inter examinations that is scheduled to be conducted on April and May 2018. Candidates appearing for the examinations need to carry the hall ticket with them at the examination centres. The exams will start from April 17 and will be completed within May 1.

SSC & Intermediate (TOSS) Examinations Time Table 2018

Intermediate examinations

Date Subject

17.04.2018 Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Arabic

Tuesday

18.04.2018 English

Wednesday

19.04.2018 Mathematics

Thursday

20.04.2018 Physics

Friday

22.04.2018 Chemistry

Sunday

23.04.2018 Biology, History

Monday

24.04.2018 Political Science

Tuesday

25.04.2018 Economics

Wednesday

26.04.2018 Commerce/Business Studies

Thursday

27.04.2018 Accountancy, Painting, Mass Communication

28.04.2018 Sociology

Saturday

29.04.2018 Psychology

Sunday

30.04.2018 Geography, All Vocational Subjects (Theory)

Monday

01.05.2018 Home Science

Tuesday

For details on examinations dates, please visit the official website, telanganaopenschool.org

Steps to download hall ticket:

Step 1- Visit the official website telanganaopenschool.org

Step 2- Click on hall ticket option

Step 3- In the new window, students are required to select the district, school and their name.

Step 4- Click on download hall ticket

Step 5- Take a print out for further reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for further details, telanganaopenschool.org

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd