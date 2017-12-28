Top most popular online courses of 2017

Indian prefer career-relevant courses Indian prefer career-relevant courses

Just like in the previous years, this year too, Indian learners showed interest for high quality, career-relevant courses like machine learning, neural networks and deep learning, introduction to data science and so on.

As per online education company Coursera, artificial intelligence dominated their list by taking three of the spots in top 10 list, including the machine learning and deep learning courses. Blockchain has also burst onto the scene, putting Princeton’s Bitcoin and cryptocurrency course at number seven on the list.

According to Simplilearn, among the most popular tech courses of 2017, Certified ScrumMaster (CSM), PMP and PRINCE2 certification found more takers. Krishna Kumar, founder and CEO of Simplilearn said, “With companies looking for talent skilled in digital technologies, we’ve witnessed tremendous growth in the number of professionals opting for courses in full stack developer, big data hadoop and spark developer, digital marketing, certified scrumMaster, AWS, data science, DevOps, and more.”

The awareness around the need to upskill is a global trend. Professionals have realised that acquiring new skills in digital technologies is the only way to remain relevant and employable in today’s competitive work environment.

Raghav Gupta, India country director, Coursera said, “As the emergence of automation threatens jobs, both individual learners, as well as enterprises, will look for adding new skills. The trends we saw in 2017 will continue in 2018 as well. While tech skills will remain at the core, blockchain, business, data analytics, leadership, innovation and strategy courses will garner greater interest over the next year.”

As per online education company, betterU, some of the emerging trends that will gain traction in 2018 are the Internet of things, natural language processing, augmented reality and virtual reality.

Top 10 most popular courses: Coursera

1. Machine Learning, Stanford University

2. Neural Networks and Deep Learning, deeplearning.ai

3. Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python), University of Michigan

4. Algorithms, Part I, Princeton University

5. Introduction to Mathematical Thinking, Stanford University

6. Learning How to Learn: Powerful mental tools to help you master tough subjects, University of California, San Diego

7. Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Technologies, Princeton University

8. R Programming, Johns Hopkins University

9. Build Your First Android App (Project-Centered Course),

CentraleSupélec

10. Introduction to Data Science in Python, University of Michigan

Popular tech courses of 2017: Simplilearn

1. Certified ScrumMaster (CSM)

2. Big Data Hadoop and Spark Developer

3. AWS Solution Architect Associate

4. Data Scientist

5. PMP

6. PRINCE2 Foundation and Practitioner

7. Digital Marketing Certified Associate

8. DevOps Practitioner

9. TOGAF

10. R Programming

5 most popular courses for 2017: Better U

1. Project management courses

2. IT subscriptions

3. Personal Development

4. Mobile Cyber Security

The popularity of the courses are determined based on sales, consumer enquiries, the number of courses created by the partners, papping to job demand and industry trends.

