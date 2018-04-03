Top 25 universities in India: NIRF ranking 2018

NIRF Ranking 2018: The Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bengaluru was ranked as the best overall institution and university in India. The Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bengaluru was ranked as the best overall institution and university in India.

NIRF Ranking 2018: Like every year, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings were released by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry today, on April 3, at Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi. Taking the lead, the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore ranked as the best overall institution and university in India with 82.16 score. The second and third rank in the list of best universities was obtained by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) has been adjudged the best engineering college and the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) the best management institution. Delhi University’s Miranda House was the best college, premier healthcare institute AIIMS the best medical college and NLSIU-Bengaluru the best law school in the country.

Read | IISc, IIT-Madras, IIM-Ahmedabad, JNU among top institutes in NIRF ranking 2018

Here is the rank-wise list of top 25 universities in India

1) Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

2) Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi

3) Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

4) Anna University, Chennai

5) University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

6) Jadavpur University, Kolkata

7) University of Delhi, Delhi

8) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

9) Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune

10) Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

11) Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

12) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

13) Bharathiar University, Coimbatore

14) Calcutta University, Kolkata

15) King George`s Medical University, Lucknow

16) Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

17) Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani

18) University of Madras, Chennai

19) Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

20) Panjab University, Chandigarh

21) Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research, Chennai

22) Andhra University, Visakhapatnam

23) Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

24) Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar

25) Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore

Also, the HRD Ministry has made participation by public institutions in the national institutional ranking framework (NIRF) mandatory from next year, Union minister Prakash Javadekar announced today.

“And, those public institutions which will not take part in it will face fund cut,” the human resource development (HRD) minister said. He was addressing a function here to announce the names of best institutions under the NIRF. This is the third edition of the ranking. Participation in the ranking framework was earlier optional.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd