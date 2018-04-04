Top 25 Pharmacy colleges in India: NIRF Ranking 2018

NIRF Ranking 2018: Institutes all across the country were ranked according to different parameters yesterday, on April 3, with the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar announcing the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings 2018. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali obtained the first rank this year. Jamia Hamdard, Delhi which topped the list last year has slipped down one rank and stands at the second position.
The results for NIRF 2018 were announced at a function held in New Delhi, in which Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bengaluru was adjudged the overall best institution in the country by the HRD Ministry’s national ranking framework.
Check out the list of India’s top 25 pharmacy institutes
1) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
2) Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
3) Panjab University, Chandigarh
4) Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
5) Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani
6) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad
7) Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Udupi
8) Bombay College of Pharmacy, Mumbai
9) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai
10) JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore
11) Poona College of Pharmacy, Pune
12) Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara
13) Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi
14) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar
15) JSS College of Pharmacy, Nilgiri
16) Punjabi University, Patiala
17) I. S. F. College of Pharmacy, Moga
18) Institute of Pharmacy, Nirma University, Ahmedabad
19) Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences & Research, New Delhi
20) Annamalai University, Annamalainagar
21) Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai
22) KLE College of Pharmacy, Belgaum
23) Banasthali Vidyapith. Banasthali
24) L. M. College of Pharmacy, Ahmedabad
25) N. G. S. M. Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Mangalore
In NIRF, to promote research and development in the higher education, ‘Research and Professional Practices’ has been given the highest weightage of 40 per cent for ranking Universities. In a statement at the Lok Sabha on Monday, Minister of state Satya Pal Singh said ranking promotes competition among the Universities and drive them to strive for excellence.
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App