Top 25 Pharmacy colleges in India: NIRF Ranking 2018

NIRF Ranking 2018: Institutes all across the country were ranked according to different parameters yesterday, on April 3, with the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar announcing the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings 2018. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali obtained the first rank this year. Jamia Hamdard, Delhi which topped the list last year has slipped down one rank and stands at the second position.

The results for NIRF 2018 were announced at a function held in New Delhi, in which Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bengaluru was adjudged the overall best institution in the country by the HRD Ministry’s national ranking framework.

Check out the list of India’s top 25 pharmacy institutes

1) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

2) Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

3) Panjab University, Chandigarh

4) Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

5) Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani

6) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad

7) Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Udupi

8) Bombay College of Pharmacy, Mumbai

9) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai

10) JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore

11) Poona College of Pharmacy, Pune

12) Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara

13) Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi

14) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar

15) JSS College of Pharmacy, Nilgiri

16) Punjabi University, Patiala

17) I. S. F. College of Pharmacy, Moga

18) Institute of Pharmacy, Nirma University, Ahmedabad

19) Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences & Research, New Delhi

20) Annamalai University, Annamalainagar

21) Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai

22) KLE College of Pharmacy, Belgaum

23) Banasthali Vidyapith. Banasthali

24) L. M. College of Pharmacy, Ahmedabad

25) N. G. S. M. Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Mangalore

In NIRF, to promote research and development in the higher education, ‘Research and Professional Practices’ has been given the highest weightage of 40 per cent for ranking Universities. In a statement at the Lok Sabha on Monday, Minister of state Satya Pal Singh said ranking promotes competition among the Universities and drive them to strive for excellence.

