Top 25 medical colleges in India: NIRF ranking 2018

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2018 for eight categories were released today by the Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Prakash Javadekar, today at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The three new categories introduced this year are medical, law and architecture colleges. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has topped the list with 90.71 per cent. In the top 10, two institutes are from Delhi and two from Uttar Pradesh, however medical colleges from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu dominates the list.
While IISc Bangalore has been adjudged as the best university and best institute in overall categories, the Ministry has also released list of best colleges in the engineering, management, college, law, architecture, pharmacy categories.
Top 25 best medical colleges in India
1) All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi
2) Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
3) Christian Medical College, Vellore
4) Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
5) King George’s Medical University, Lucknow
6) Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
7) Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
8) Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi
9) Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh
10) Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai
11) Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
12) S. Ramaiah Medical College, Karnataka
13) Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi
14) Dayanand Medical College, Punjab
15) University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
16) Kasturba Medical College, Karnataka
17) Panjab University, Chandigarh
18) D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Maharashtra
19) Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Odisha
20) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Odisha
21) PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Tamil Nadu
22) SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu
23) Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Pondicherry
24) Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu
25) Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Karnataka
