Top 25 MBA institutes in India: NIRF Ranking 2018

NIRF Ranking 2018: The rankings were released by the Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar. NIRF Ranking 2018: The rankings were released by the Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar.

NIRF Ranking 2018: The Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings on April 3,at Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi. Like every year, institutes all across the county were ranked according to their performance in various distinct areas. As far as management institutes are concerned, the top place was occupied by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad. At the second place was IIM Bangalore, followed by IIM Calcutta. From Delhi, only the Indian Institute of Technology featured in the top 10 of the list.

Talking about the overall ranking, the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore was ranked as the best overall institution and university in India with 82.16 score. This year, 3,954 institutions participated in the ranking, almost 800 more than last year.

Also, Union minister Prakash Javadekar announced that HRD Ministry has made participation by public institutions in the national institutional ranking framework (NIRF) mandatory from next year. Participation by government institutions has been made mandatory, or else they could face cuts in budgeted funds, Higher Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam said on Tuesday. Their participation was optional until last year.

Here are the top 25 institutes in India for MBA

1) IIM, Ahmedabad

2) IIM, Bangalore

3) IIM, Calcutta

4) IIM, Lucknow

5) IIT, Bombay

6) IIM, Kozhikode

7) IIT, Kharagpur

8) IIT, Delhi

9) IIT, Roorkee

10) Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur

11) IIM, Indore

12) Management Development Institute, Gurgaon

13) IIM, Udaipur

14) National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

15) IIM, Tiruchirappalli

16) Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai

17) IIT, Kanpur

18) Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune

19) S P Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai

20) IIM, Kashipur

21) IIM, Raipur

22) ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad

23) Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi

24) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai

25) International Management Institute, New Delhi

This year, the government has come out with nine categories – adding law, architecture and medical in the existing list of universities, engineering colleges, pharmacy and best colleges. Using the same broad parameters, NIRF has added several new criteria such as total budget and its utilisation, combined metric for quality of publications, university examinations and how many graduating students admitted into top institutions.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd