Top 25 engineering colleges in India: NIRF ranking 2018

NIRF ranking 2018: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has obtained the first rank in the list of top engineering institutes in India, released by the Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar today. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings were announced for various different categories such as engineering, management, medical, law, architecture and others. The other top engineering institutes which figure in the list after IIT Madras are IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi. IIT Kharagpur which ranked third last year, slipped down one rank below. Overall IISc, second time in a row, has been adjudged the best higher educational institute followed by IIT Madras and IIT Bombay.

IIT Madras took the top position among engineering institutes even in the 2017 and 2016 NIRF ranking. Among the top 10 this year, there are eight IITs including IIT Madras, Bombay, Delhi, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Guwahati, Roorkee and Hyderabad. The other non-IIT institutes among the top 10 are Anna University, Chennai and Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai.

Here’s the list of top 25 engineering colleges in India

1) Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

2) Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

3) Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

4) Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

5) Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

6) Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

7) Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati

8) Anna University, Chennai

9) Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad

10) Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

11) National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

12) Jadavpur University, Kolkata

13) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad

14) Indian Institute of Technology, Indore

15) National Institute of Technology, Rourkela

16) Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

17) Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani

18) Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar

19) Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi

20) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala

21) National Institute of Technology, Surathkal

22) Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar

23) Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

24) Indian Institute of Technology, Patna

25) National Institute of Technology, Warangal

This year, the government has come out with nine categories – adding law, architecture and medical in the existing list of universities, engineering colleges, pharmacy and best colleges. Using the same broad parameters, NIRF has added several new criteria such as total budget and its utilisation, combined metric for quality of publications, university examinations and how many graduating students admitted into top institutions.

