Top 25 colleges in India: NIRF ranking 2018

In the latest NIRF ranking 2018, five Delhi University colleges have made it to the list of top 10 colleges in the country. The Union Human Resource Development Ministry’s national ranking framework was released today with Miranda House retaining its number one rank this year as well. St Stephens College, which participated in the ranking for the first time, has bagged second rank. Hindu College, which did not participate in the rankings last year, is at the fifth position in the top 10 list.

Bishop Heber College at Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu, which was at fourth position last year, has bagged third rank this year. The ranking of Loyola College in Chennai has dipped from second to sixth position. Similarly, DU’s Shri Ram College of Commerce and Lady Shri Ram College for Women, which were at third and seventh position respectively last year, have been ranked seventh and eight position respectively.

Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira in West Bengal’s Howrah and Madras Christian College in Chennai have been ranked ninthe and tenth respectively in the HRD ministry’s list .

The list announced by HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar at an event at the Vigyan Bhavan here, has been prepared on basis of a survey of “general degree” colleges under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Colleges have been ranked for the second time.

Top 25 college in India

1) Miranda House, Delhi University

2) St Stephens, Delhi University

3) Bishop Heber College, Tiruchirapalli

4) Hindu College, Delhi University

5) Presidency College, Bangalore University

6) Loyola College in Pondicherry University

7) Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University

8) Lady Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University

9) Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Calcutta University

10) Madras Christian College, Madras University

11) PSG College of Arts and Science, affiliated to Bharathiar University

12) Lady Irwin College, Delhi University

13) Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Delhi University

14) Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Delhi University

15) Gargi College, Delhi University

16) PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, affiliated to Bharathiar University

17) Xavier`s College, Calcutta University

18) University College, Kerala University

19) Fergusson College, Pune University

20) Kirori Mal College, Delhi University

21) Hansraj College, Delhi University

22) Women`s Christian College, Madras University

23) Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, Delhi University

24) Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi University

25) Dyal Singh College, Delhi University

