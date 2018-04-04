Top 10 Law colleges in India: NIRF Ranking 2018

NIRF ranking 2018: This was for the first time that medical, architecture and law colleges were ranked by the ministry. This was for the first time that medical, architecture and law colleges were ranked by the ministry.

NIRF ranking 2018: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings were announced by the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar yesterday on April 3, with the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru leading the list of India’s top law universities. Under the law category, NLU Bangalore has been ranked number 1 followed by NLU Delhi and NLUSAR. Also this was for the first time that medical, architecture and law colleges were ranked by the ministry.

The rankings were released at an event at the Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi and overall IISc, second time in a row, has been adjudged the best higher educational institute followed by IIT Madras and IIT Bombay. Among the top 10 institutes in the overall category were IISc, six IITs in Madras, Bombay, Delhi, Kharagpur, Kanpur and Roorkee, JNU, BHU and Anna University in Chennai.

The HRD Ministry has made participation by public institutions in the national institutional ranking framework (NIRF) mandatory from next year, Javadekar announced today. “And, those public institutions which will not take part in it will face fund cut,” the human resource development (HRD) minister said.

Here are the top 10 law colleges in India

1) National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

2) National Law University, New Delhi

3) Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

4) Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

5) National Law University, Jodhpur

6) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

7) The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata

8) Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow

9) Symbiosis Law School, Pune

10) Dr BR Ambedkar College of Law, Visakhapatnam

In the third edition of the rankings, a total of 2,809 institutions have participated in nine categories — overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture and law. Collectively they have submitted 3,954 distinct profiles, some in multiple disciplines/categories. This includes 301 universities, 906 engineering institutions, 487 management institutions, 286 pharmacy institutions, 71 law institutions, 101 medical institutions, 59 architecture institutions and 1087 general degree colleges.

