Toothless law, ineffective committee: Who do we complain to, ask angry parents as fee hikes continue

Recently, State Education Minister Vinod Tawde warned that schools would not be allowed to hike their fees by more than 15 per cent in a span of two years, and they would have to adhere to rules of the Maharashtra Fee Regulation Act, 2011. But most parents are not very impressed by such announcements. The city has also witnessed a spate of protests by parents, who said the crux of the issue is that there is no effective mechanism to address complaints. About 10 days ago, parents from across the state had gone on a strike in Mumbai against fee hike by schools. Jayant Jain, one of the activists leading the agitation, said while all the laws existed on paper, no one was willing to listen when parents tried to file a complaint. “We have two acts, the Prohibition of Capitation Fee Act, 1987, and the Maharashtra Fee Regulation Act, 2011, but till today, if a parent goes to a police station to complain about illegal fee charged by a school, police refuse to lodge an FIR and direct the complainant to approach the education department. As per the Act, parents can lodge an FIR with the local police station if there is any violation of the provisions of the Act. The education minister only makes tall claims… his department doesn’t take any action either,” he said.

According to the Maharashtra Fee Regulation Act, 2011, two committees were going to be set up at the state and the district level to hear fee-related complaints. In the year after the formation of the district fee regulation committee (DFRC), to ensure that illegal fee hikes are not allowed, not much has changed. Angered by the committee’s “inaction”, some parents from Pune even tried to lodge a complaint at the Bund Garden police station against some members of the DFRC and education department officials. Prajakta Pethkar, one of the parents struggling against fee hike by private school management, accused the DFRC of going back on its words. “At the introductory meet of the panel, they had said any parent can file a complaint. But recently, they said only parent-teacher associations or schools can complain…,” she said. Education activist Mukund Kirdat said this was a “grey area” and it depended on the interpretation of the law. “The law says the DFRC shall adjudicate the disputes between school management and the parent-teacher association regarding the fee…as every parent is a deemed member of the PTA, he or she can file a complaint,” he said.

Even DFRC officials admitted that there was some confusion on this subject. “Initially, we used to take complaints from schools but later, a school in another city went to court, challenging the DFRC’s decision to take complaints directly from parents. Now, we have decided to take complaints from parents and send it to the PTA and the school, asking for an explanation and intervention,” said Dinkar Temkar, deputy director of education, Pune, and member of DFRC, Pune. Some parents pointed out that the state of affairs of the DFRC could be judged by the fact that in the one year since its formation, only two meetings have taken place, one of which was the introductory meet.

Currently, nearly 15-20 complaints of fee hikes are pending with the committee. “The DFRC is supposed to dispose of a complaint within 90 days of receiving it. But here, it takes months to schedule a meeting… forget about orders against schools. Some of the schools got a chance to go to court because according to law, a state level review committee is supposed to be in place… and schools can approach them if not happy with the DFRC’s decision. That committee wasn’t even formed till last month… this is the level of seriousness we have towards such grave issues. It clearly indicates a nexus between education officials and school managements,” said the parent of a school student from Pimpri, who has been fighting fee hikes since two years. Meanwhile, threatened with possible FIRs for inaction against schools and dereliction of duty, education officials are also trying to make amends. Temkar has scheduled two meetings — where complaints against 15 schools would be taken up — in May. “I have assured parents that action will be taken whenever found schools are found to indulge in illegal activities. Two meetings are scheduled in May,” confirmed Temkar.

