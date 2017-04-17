To keep a track on educational projects, Javadekar launches RUSA app

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (File photo) Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (File photo)

To keep a track on projects from the time they are sanctioned till their final completion, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday launched Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) — the website and a mobile application — for a centrally funded education scheme.

This reform tracker will be a kind of a report card of states with details of their higher education policies, plans and best practices. These have largely been reflected in their commitment given to the central government.

Javadekar said, “There has never been a more exciting time in the education sector as now. To re-imagine our classrooms, be in sync with time and technology and engage stakeholders in a constant conversation to do and achieve more is the aim of this App.”

Along with these two, the minister also unveiled 17 facilities built across 14 states.

The Minister said that RUSA is a success and during the last three years the government has increased the expenditure to the tune of Rs. 2800 crore for this.

As per the official statement, these projects included “a cluster university in Jammu and Kashmir, a micro ATM facility at the RUSA centre in Pune University, solar power facility in Shri Shankaracharya University of Sanskri in Kalady, Kerala, (and) language laboratories in Ghatsila College, Jharkhand”.

The HRD Minister also launched a ‘Fund and Reform Tracker’ app which will be used to track funding details.

