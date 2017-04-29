To hear parents’ grievances against schools, state proposes to hold ‘open day’ each week

In a move that will bring relief to aggrieved parents, the director of primary education has proposed starting a weekly ‘open day’, where parents will get an opportunity to get their school-related complaints resolved. The proposal for such an initiative has been sent to the state education department by Govind Nandede, director of primary education, who said once the permission is granted, weekly meetings at the district and taluka level would be initiated.

The decision was taken after several complaints by parents, who had already paid a hefty school fees but were forced to shell out a large amount of money as additional expenses, for mandatory excursions and picnics, and stationery purchase from particular vendors etc.

“We have been getting a lot of these complaints… parents say that besides the prescribed fees, schools have lot of hidden charges… in most cases, the complaints are related to buying stationery from fixed vendors… other than that, parents say that certain activities that are supposed to be optional, such as annual picnics, are made compulsory and they have to bear the charges . Most complaints come from parents of students in private English medium schools and unaided schools. Once a complaint is made, there should be a speedy resolution… in the current system, the complaint is taken, the school is asked for a written response, then education officers inspect the matter,” explained Nandede.

A few months ago, a District Fee Regulation Committee (DFRC) was set up to specifically investigate complaints about fees and other issues made by parents. However, this committee is not of much help to parents who wish to take up the issue of extra charges levied by schools. “…Only parent-teacher associations or schools can approach the committee over fee-related complaints. An individual parent cannot lodge a complaint with the committee and that’s the reason why such complaints are not being addressed,” said a senior official.

Shehnaz Patel, whose son is in Std X, said that not only does the school make it mandatory to buy uniforms from a particular vendor, it also sells books within its premises. “A protest was organised in another school by some parents… that’s when I learnt that it is not mandatory to buy books from my son’s school. Imagine the number of students studying in the school… and we all buy books at the MRP, how come the school hasn’t been able to negotiate a discount? Even if 10 parents approach a vendor together, they can do so… this clearly shows that some profiteering is involved,” she said.

While education activists have welcomed the idea of an ‘open day’, they pointed out that some caution needs to be exercised. “… It’s not that parents can’t complain to the DFRC about fees. That’s a misconception… parents can complain and officers need to see the law in its right spirit. However, besides fees, there are a lot of minor issues which remain unresolved. While forming this committee, two things need to be taken into consideration: ensure time-bound redressal of complaints to ensure parents have faith in the system, and keep the identity of the complaining parents a secret, if need be, to encourage more people to speak out,” said education activist Mukund Kirdat.

For more stories on education, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now