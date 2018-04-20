To fill up seats, Punjab relaxes admission criteria

Students at a meritorious school in Jalandhar. (Express Archive) Students at a meritorious school in Jalandhar. (Express Archive)

Punjab’s meritorious schools, which became functional four years back, with an aim of providing free education to government school students scoring 80 per cent or more marks in PSEB Class 10 exams, have now opened their doors even for students with 50 to 55 per cent marks in Class 10. Also, from this year even students from schools other than government institutions can also apply.

According to a public circular issued by the Society for Promotion of Quality Education for Poor and Meritorious Students of Punjab under the PSEB, it is mentioned that students who anticipate to score minimum 55 per cent (General Category) and 50 per cent (SC/ST category) or more marks in Class 10 examination conducted by PSEB for the academic year 2017-18 are eligible to apply for admission in 10 meritorious schools of the state located at Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala, Ludhiana, Bathinda, Mohali, Gurdaspur, Ferozpur, Sangrur and Talwara. The registration will continue for the same till April 30 and the entrance exam would take place on May 13. The circular was issued by the office of Director General School Education (DGSE).

It is also mentioned that students of Dashmesh and Adarsh Schools under Rashtriya Madhmik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), Punjab Education Development Board (PEDB) and Public Private (PP) mode can also apply for these schools. Although the result of Class 10 are yet to be declared, but students can registered for entrance with a Rs 200 refundable fee.

Sources in the PSEB claimed that this decision was taken to fill all the seats in meritorious schools as every year since the opening of these schools in 2014, seats have been lying vacant because even the students with 80 per cent and above marks were unable to clear the entrance exam.

At the onset six such schools were opened during the rein of Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, who had called them him dream project. Later, their number across the state rose to 10.

Apart from free senior secondary education to meritorious students, they are porovided boarding, lodging, hostel, food, books, uniforms and free extra coaching for competitive exams.

In 2014-15, around 947 seat remained in these schools vacant, in 2016-17 and 2017-18 around and 400 and 954 seats remained vacant, respectively. Barring first year, the ‘Common Entrance Exam’ is a must to get admission in these schools. Last year, there were 4100 seats and total 4919 students appeared for the entrance exam held in June, but only 2658 students could clear the exam. In the result, 2261 students failed to score 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 33 per cent in individual subjects — Math, English and Science.

The second CET was conducted to fill remaining 1442 seats in which 1479 students sat again out of which 488 could qualify. Finally, 954 seats remained vacant.

Every year around 10,000 or more students in the state score 80 per cent and above marks of government schools making them eligible for the entrance test.

A principal of a meritorious school in Punjab said that it is good that chance is being given to the low-rankers too, but if the students with 80 per cent and above marks were not able to clear entrance exam how the students with 50 and 55 per cent would crack it.

Director General School Education (DGSE) Parshant Goyal, and Education Minister Aruna Chaudhary, did not return calls despite repeated attempts.

