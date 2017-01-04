To bring reforms, Panjab University plans to rejig hostel fee structure

The boys hostel of Panjab University in Chandigarh. Express Archives The boys hostel of Panjab University in Chandigarh. Express Archives

In a bid to bring reforms, Dean Student Welfare (DSW) of the Panjab University(PU), Tuesday held a meeting to restructure the present hostel fee structure. It’s been proposed that from the coming session, students residing in hostels will have to pay the annual hostel fees in two instalments instead of the quarterly fee structure which was in place earlier.

Watch what else is in the news

The hostel fees now has been divided in to three heads- Hostel Fund Charges, Mess Fund Charges, Fee Fund and Fine heads- which further include the room rent, development fee, water charges, repair and maintenance. “Hostel charges and mess fund charges have will be paid per semester by the students which comes to Rs 5,680. While there is no change in the fee fund and fine,” said Emanual Nahar, a member of DSW.

For generation of Capital, PU has come up with a development fee fund and the fee has been increased by Rs 450from Rs 300. “The students will now have to pay Rs 750 per semester as development fee. However, fees of other heads have been reduced to balance the equation and to unburden the students. We have just restructured the fee structure and there is no steep hike in the hostel fee,” Nahar added. The electricity charges has been increased by Rs 20 per month but by cutting the cost of laptop and desktop usage.

Students studying in PHD, M.Phil and M.Tech courses will now be allowed to stay in hostels for one and half years or three semesters, which was initially 15 months. P.HD students taking admission in PU will now be provided with provisional admission for 6 months and will have to pay regular charges as compared to daily wage charges which were much more than the general charges.

The Ist semester for regular students will start from July to December and for second semester from December to June. Moreover, with the authorities having fixed May 31 as the standard date to vacate the hostel for maintenance, the students will have more time to vacate their hostel. In its proposal, they have planned to shut down the rule for vacating the room within three days of finishing the exams.

In International Hostel, the celebration fee has been increased to Rs1,000 from Rs 440, while the electricity charges has been reduced by Rs 1,000. Subsequently, from the next session all the money generated from the hostel fee will be deposited in one registrar account instead of the DSW funds. A committee has also been formulated to suggest ways to put online hostel allotment system in place from the next session.