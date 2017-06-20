TNUSRB result 2017 for constable, jail warder, firemen exam to be declared at tnusrb.tn.gov.in and tnusrbonline.org

TNUSRB recruitment exam was held on May 21 TNUSRB recruitment exam was held on May 21

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) may release the results of police recruitment examination 2017 today. The examination was held on May 21 and the result will be announced at tnusrb.tn.gov.in and tnusrbonline.org. The board has earlier this month released the preliminary key and the candidates were given time to raise objections.

The registration for the exam had begun on January 23, 2017 and the applicants were allowed to submit their applications till February 22, 2017. While class 10 or SSLC pass aspirants were eligible to apply for the post, the maximum age limit was set to 24 years (it was higher for candidates belonging to reserved categories).

Selection process: Successful candidates will be called for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), endurance test and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). For the second stage of selection process, candidates will be called in the ratio of 1:5.

Exam pattern: The exam carried a total of 80 marks and examinees were given 1 hours and 20 minutes to appear for it. The written exam comprised questions from general knowledge and psychology. Read | TNUSRB 2017 answer keys, click here

TNUSRB results 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘TNUSRB constable 2017 results’ link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your registration number and other details.

Step 4: The result will appear

Step 5: Download the answer key and take a print out.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd