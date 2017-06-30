TNUSRB constable 2017 exam results date and time: Result not releasing today

TNUSRB constable exam 2017: According to official sources, the results will not be released in the coming week. TNUSRB constable exam 2017: According to official sources, the results will not be released in the coming week.

TNUSRB constable exam 2017: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will not declare the results of the Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen recruitment exam 2017 today. Candidates who have appeared for the paper can check their result from the university’s official website (see steps below to know how) once they have been declared.

According to official sources, the results will not be released in the coming week. The examination was held on May 21 this year and 5.5 lakh candidates appeared for the paper out of nearly 10 lakh candidates who applied. Candidates had one hour and 20 minutes to answer questions on general knowledge and psychology. The paper carries 80 marks and candidates can cross check their answers with the answer key.

The Board has already released the preliminary answer key for the exam and candidates who clear this round will be called for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), endurance test and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates can access their results from tnusrb.tn.gov.in and tnusrbonline.org.

Steps to download TNUSRB constable 2017 exam results:

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘TNUSRB constable 2017 results’ link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your registration number and other details.

Step 4: The result will appear

