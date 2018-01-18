Latest News
  • TNSET 2018: Official notification released, eligibility criteria and other details

TNSET 2018: Official notification released, eligibility criteria and other details

TNSET 2018: All those who are interested in appearing for the same are required to apply at the official website - tnsetexam2018mtwu.in.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 18, 2018 4:01 pm
tnset 2018, tamin nadu set, motherteresawomenuniv.ac.in, lecturer jobs TNSET 2018: The exam is being held for determining the eligibility for Assistant Professor in Tamil Nadu universities and colleges.
Related News

TNSET 2018: The official notification for the Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET) has been released by the nodal Agency – Mother Teresa Women’s University-Kodaikanal. All those who are interested in appearing for the same are required to apply at the official website – tnsetexam2018mtwu.in. The exam is being held for determining the eligibility for Assistant Professor in Tamil Nadu universities and colleges. Also, last year the varsity had issued a notification stating, “From the next TNSET 2018, Physical Education and Library and Information Science will be included as subjects for the examinations”. In 2017, the exam was conducted on April 23 and released the answer keys on May 17.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have secured atleast 55 per cent marks in masters degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC, New Delhi in subjects like sciences, humanities, social sciences, computer science and applications, electronic sciences, library and information science.

Nodal centres

Chennai
Coimbatore
Madurai
Tiruchirapalli
Salem
Tirunelveli
Villupuram
Karaikudi
Vellore
Erode
Thanjavur

Exam scheme

Session 1 (Paper 1)

50 compulsory questions (100 marks): 9:30 am to 10:45 am)

Session 2 (Paper 2)

50 compulsory questions (100 marks): 11:15 am to 12:30 pm)

Session 3 (Paper 3)

75 compulsory questions (100 marks): 2 pm to 4:30 pm)

tnset 2018, tamin nadu set, motherteresawomenuniv.ac.in, lecturer jobs

Documents required for applying

— Mobile number

— Valid email ID

— Scanned passport size photograph in JPG format

— Scanned signature in JPG format

— Income certificate in PDF format

— Not in service candidate or Appearing/Appeared (Students) candidate belonging to OBC Non Creamy Layer may upload the copy of the income certificate of his/her parent or supporting guardian

— Community certificate in PDF format of less than 1024 KB.(Not applicable to general category candidates)

— Online payment details such as credit/debit card/net banking

Aadhaar card numebr (optional) if available

Important date

Last date for submission of online form: February 9

Exam date: March 4

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 18: Latest News