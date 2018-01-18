TNSET 2018: Official notification released, eligibility criteria and other details

TNSET 2018: The exam is being held for determining the eligibility for Assistant Professor in Tamil Nadu universities and colleges. TNSET 2018: The exam is being held for determining the eligibility for Assistant Professor in Tamil Nadu universities and colleges.

TNSET 2018: The official notification for the Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET) has been released by the nodal Agency – Mother Teresa Women’s University-Kodaikanal. All those who are interested in appearing for the same are required to apply at the official website – tnsetexam2018mtwu.in. The exam is being held for determining the eligibility for Assistant Professor in Tamil Nadu universities and colleges. Also, last year the varsity had issued a notification stating, “From the next TNSET 2018, Physical Education and Library and Information Science will be included as subjects for the examinations”. In 2017, the exam was conducted on April 23 and released the answer keys on May 17.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have secured atleast 55 per cent marks in masters degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC, New Delhi in subjects like sciences, humanities, social sciences, computer science and applications, electronic sciences, library and information science.

Nodal centres

Chennai

Coimbatore

Madurai

Tiruchirapalli

Salem

Tirunelveli

Villupuram

Karaikudi

Vellore

Erode

Thanjavur

Exam scheme

Session 1 (Paper 1)

50 compulsory questions (100 marks): 9:30 am to 10:45 am)

Session 2 (Paper 2)

50 compulsory questions (100 marks): 11:15 am to 12:30 pm)

Session 3 (Paper 3)

75 compulsory questions (100 marks): 2 pm to 4:30 pm)

Documents required for applying

— Mobile number

— Valid email ID

— Scanned passport size photograph in JPG format

— Scanned signature in JPG format

— Income certificate in PDF format

— Not in service candidate or Appearing/Appeared (Students) candidate belonging to OBC Non Creamy Layer may upload the copy of the income certificate of his/her parent or supporting guardian

— Community certificate in PDF format of less than 1024 KB.(Not applicable to general category candidates)

— Online payment details such as credit/debit card/net banking

— Aadhaar card numebr (optional) if available

Important date

Last date for submission of online form: February 9

Exam date: March 4

