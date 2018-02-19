  • Associate Sponsor
  • TNSET 2018: Hall ticket to be released today at tnsetexam2018mtwu.in, steps to download

TNSET 2018: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 4 for determining the eligibility for assistant professor in Tamil Nadu universities and colleges. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 19, 2018 4:28 pm
tnset hall ticket, tnset 2018 admit card, tnsetexam2018mtwu.in TNSET 2018: Those who are registered for the exam are required to download their hall tickets from the official website, once released.
TNSET 2018 hall ticket: The hall ticket for the Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET) will be released today, on February 19, by the Mother Teresa Women’s University-Kodaikanal. All those who had registered for the same are required to download their respective tickets from the official website — tnsetexam2018mtwu.in — once released. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 4 for determining the eligibility for assistant professor in Tamil Nadu universities and colleges.

TNSET 2018 hall ticket, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for hall ticket

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on login

Step 4: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Exam scheme and schedule

Session 1 (Paper 1)

50 compulsory questions (100 marks): 9:30 am to 10:45 am

Session 2 (Paper 2)

50 compulsory questions (100 marks): 11:15 am to 12:30 pm

Session 3 (Paper 3)

75 compulsory questions (100 marks): 2 pm to 4:30 pm

To qualify for the exam, a general category candidate has to clear Paper I and II with 40 per cent. However, for Paper III, they need to secure 50 per cent. Similarly, for reserved category candidates, it is 35 per cent for Paper I and II. For Paper III, it is 40 per cent.

