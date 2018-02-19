TNSET 2018: Hall ticket to be released today at tnsetexam2018mtwu.in, steps to download

TNSET 2018 hall ticket: The hall ticket for the Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET) will be released today, on February 19, by the Mother Teresa Women’s University-Kodaikanal. All those who had registered for the same are required to download their respective tickets from the official website — tnsetexam2018mtwu.in — once released. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 4 for determining the eligibility for assistant professor in Tamil Nadu universities and colleges.
TNSET 2018 hall ticket, steps to download
Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the link for hall ticket
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on login
Step 4: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
Exam scheme and schedule
Session 1 (Paper 1)
50 compulsory questions (100 marks): 9:30 am to 10:45 am
Session 2 (Paper 2)
50 compulsory questions (100 marks): 11:15 am to 12:30 pm
Session 3 (Paper 3)
75 compulsory questions (100 marks): 2 pm to 4:30 pm
To qualify for the exam, a general category candidate has to clear Paper I and II with 40 per cent. However, for Paper III, they need to secure 50 per cent. Similarly, for reserved category candidates, it is 35 per cent for Paper I and II. For Paper III, it is 40 per cent.
