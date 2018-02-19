TNSET 2018: Hall ticket to be released today at tnsetexam2018mtwu.in, steps to download

TNSET 2018: Those who are registered for the exam are required to download their hall tickets from the official website, once released. Those who are registered for the exam are required to download their hall tickets from the official website, once released.

TNSET 2018 hall ticket: The hall ticket for the Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET) will be released today, on February 19, by the Mother Teresa Women’s University-Kodaikanal. All those who had registered for the same are required to download their respective tickets from the official website — tnsetexam2018mtwu.in — once released. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 4 for determining the eligibility for assistant professor in Tamil Nadu universities and colleges.

TNSET 2018 hall ticket, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for hall ticket

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on login

Step 4: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Read | TNSET 2018: Official notification released, eligibility criteria and other details

Exam scheme and schedule

Session 1 (Paper 1)

50 compulsory questions (100 marks): 9:30 am to 10:45 am

Session 2 (Paper 2)

50 compulsory questions (100 marks): 11:15 am to 12:30 pm

Session 3 (Paper 3)

75 compulsory questions (100 marks): 2 pm to 4:30 pm

To qualify for the exam, a general category candidate has to clear Paper I and II with 40 per cent. However, for Paper III, they need to secure 50 per cent. Similarly, for reserved category candidates, it is 35 per cent for Paper I and II. For Paper III, it is 40 per cent.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd