Tamil Nadu: Tharika Banu becomes first transgender to pass 12th exams

The results of Plus Two were declared by the Tamil Nadu Board and Tharika Banu has become the first transgender in the state Nadu to clear class 12 exams. Following her feat, Tharika appealed to the state government to make sure that transgender community continues their studies.

She did her schooling from Kamarajar Girls higher secondary School in Chennai. Talking about her journey so far Tharkia said, “After a long struggle I was able to join school. Many have helped for my studies”.

She was adopted by a transgender activist Grace Banu from Chennai two years ago. “My aim is to make her as a doctor,” Banu said. Thanking the education system Tharika’s Head Mistress, M Mary said, “We gave her counseling and sufficient arrangements. Because of that she has passed today”.

The transgender community is the least represented group in the public discourse and they continue to live with societal stigma and discrimination. Thus providing them with educational opportunities will open will be a step towards bringing them in a more integrated society.

There are a total of 8301 students who scored 100 per cent in the Commerce and 3656 students who did the same in Mathematics. The overall pass percentage this year stood at 92.1 per cent.

