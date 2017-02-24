TNPSC Group I exam 2016 answer keys released, check now

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the answer keys of the Group I exam on the official website – tnpsc.gov.in. The candidates have to send the representations by March 1. The preliminary examination was held on February 19, 2017 from 10 am to 1 pm.

A total of 14,623 aspirants registered out of which 9,443 candidates took part in the state-wide Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group I examinations held across 48 centres in the district.

Earlier, the Commission has released a notification inviting eligible candidates to fill 86 posts for various categories. The salary grade is Rs.15600- 39100 +G.P Rs 5400. The interview will be the last round of selection and will carry a total of 120 marks.

The preliminary examination consisted of questions from general studies and aptitude and mental ability test. The total marks were 300.

Read | Tamil Nadu TNPSC Group 4 exam 2016: Results declared on www.tnpsc.gov.in

Steps to check TNPSC Group I exam 2016 answer keys

Log in to the official website

Under the apply online section, click on the Results tab

Choose answer keys section and then click on TNPSC Group I exam 2016 answer keys

The pdf file will open in which the right answers have been tick marked in the respective choices for each question.

Check and download the pdf file

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has also released Group IV recruitment (2015-2016) exam results which was conducted on November 6, 2016.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd