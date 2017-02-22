TNPSC Group 4 Exam Result 2015-2016: Results declared, check marks and rank details

TNPSC Group 4 results 2016: The candidates should keep their register number handy to view the result TNPSC Group 4 results 2016: The candidates should keep their register number handy to view the result

TNPSC Group 4 results: Group IV recruitment (2015-2016) exam results have been declared by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) who conducted the exam on November 6, 2016. The website is running slow, we suggest aspirants to check their respective cut off marks after some time.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission had conducted the exam to fill a total of 5,451 vacant posts For Junior Assistant (non-security), 2345 posts are availabe. For Junior Assistant (security, thousands of candiates applied for 121 posts. About 532 posts were offered for Field Surveyor whie for Bill Collector, only 8 posts were vacant.

For Draftsman profile, the Commission offered 327 posts while for Typist, it is 1714 posts and for Steno-Typist, 404 posts are vacant.

Steps to download the TNPSC Group 4 results 2016:

Log on to the official website — tnpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, towards the right side of the page, there is a result section. Click on it

A new page will open

Enter your register number that you received while filling the form online.

The written exam result will be displayed

Educational qualification of TNPSC Group 4 services employees:

The candidate should have passed SSLC exam or its equivalent with eligibility for admission to Higher Secondary Courses of Studies or to College Courses of studies.

Typist and steno-typist: The candidate must have a minimum general educational qualification which is SSLC pass out or its equivalent with eligibility for admission to Higher Secondary Courses of Studies or to College Courses of studies.

The candidate must have passed the government technical examination in typewriting

