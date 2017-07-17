TNEA counselling 2017 to begin from July 23; schedule, call letter released at tnea.ac.in

TNEA counselling 2017: Students who have applied for TNEA 2017 should note that the counselling process begins from July 23 with the cut offs beginning at 199.75. TNEA counselling 2017: Students who have applied for TNEA 2017 should note that the counselling process begins from July 23 with the cut offs beginning at 199.75.

TNEA counselling 2017: Tamil Nadu has published the counselling schedule for admissions to engineering courses (TNEA 2017) in colleges across the state. Students who have applied for TNEA 2017 should note that the counselling process begins from July 23 with the cut offs beginning at 199.75.

The cut offs range from 199.75 in the first session to 86.25 in the final conselling session which will be held at 11.30 am on August 11 at the Centre for Entrance Examinations and Admissions in Anna University. Candidates can also download their counselling call letter from the official site. Read | TNEA: Madras High Court declines stay on engineering counselling plea, click here

TNEA counselling 2017 schedule with cut off range:

July 23- 199.75 to 197.5

July 24- 197.25 to 194.25

July 25- 193.75 to 190.75

July 26- 190.5 to 187.5

July 27- 187 to 183.5

July 28- 183 to 179

July 29- 178.5 to 174.5

July 30- 174 to 170

July 31- 169.50 to 165.50

August 1- 165 to 161

August 2- 160.25 to 155.25

August 3- 154.75 to 149.75

August 4- 149 to 144

August 5- 143.5 to 138.5

August 6- 137.75 to 132.75

August 7- 132.25 to 126.25

August 8- 125.5 to 118.5

August 9- 117.5 to 109.5

August 10- 108 to 97.25

August 11- All eligible candidates

Steps to download call letters for 2017 TNEA counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website for TNEA (tnea.ac.in).

Step 2: Click on “TNEA 2017 – Academic Counselling Call Letter”.

Step 3: Login using your email ID and password.

Step 4: Download the call letter and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd