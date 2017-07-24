TANATA 2017: Check eligibility, exam date and know how to apply at annauniv.edu

TANATA 2017: Candidates would be able to download their mark sheets on August 19. TANATA 2017: Candidates would be able to download their mark sheets on August 19.

The Tamil Nadu Aptitude Test in Architecture (TANATA) will be conducted by the Anna Universities on August 12 to fill B Arch seats that remain vacant after allotment through counselling. The online registration for the test has started from today and will end on July 31. The vacant seats if any, will be filled based on marks obtained in + 2 examination and marks obtained in TANATA 2017. The aspirants can download the hall tickets from August 8 and the results of the entrance test would be announced on August 18. Candidates would be able to download their mark sheets on August 19.

The exam will be held in six cities including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchi, Tirunelveli and Salem.

TANATA 2017 will be held to check the aptitude of the applicant in architecture. The test makes an assessment of drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity, mathematics and critical thinking ability.

Qualifying marks for TANATA 2017: The result will be calculated on the basis of at least 25 per cent must be secured in MCQ portion (30 out of 120), 25 per cent in drawing portion (20 out of 80) and overall qualifying marks (out of 200) would be based on post-exam statistics and at the discretion of Coordination Committee of TANATA 2017.

