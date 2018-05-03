TNEA 2018: Anna University starts admission process at tnea.ac.in; check eligibility, exam pattern and other details

TNEA 2018: Anna University has started the admission process TNEA 2018: Anna University has started the admission process

TNEA 2018: The Anna University has commenced the online registration for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission today at tnea.ac.in. As per reports, about 9 Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Facilitation Centres will start functioning from May 3 to guide rural applicants. Students who are interested in pursuing engineering courses in colleges across Tamil Nadu can now apply online from the examination’s official website. Seats are available in BE and BTech Degree courses. The last date to submit the application form is May 30 at tnea.ac.in.

Both B.E / B. Tech are four-years programme comprising of eight semesters. In the B. E. (Sandwich), there 10 semesters in five-year programme.

TNEA 2018 important dates:

Online registration and filling of applications: May 3, 2018

Last date for registration of online applications: May 30

Commencement of certificates verification at TFC’s: First week of June

Commencement of online choice filling and confirmation: First week of July

TNEA 2018: Eligibility criteria

There is no entrance exam for admission in the Anna University and seats are given on the merit basis. The applications submitted are provisional and candidates meeting all the mentioned eligibility are considered in preparation of merit list. During the counselling process, all important documents like Aadhaar card, SSLC and 10+2 certificates will be required.

— The general category should score 50 per cent, backward class including backward class Muslim must be 45 per cent above and MBC & DNC, SC/ STA/ ST are 40 per cent in their HSC exams with minimum average marks in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry put together.

— A pass in any one of the HSC (Vocational Subject)with any one of the engineering related subjects namely

Mathematics, Physics or Chemistry. Minimum average percentage require — general category 50 per cent, the backward class including backward class Muslim must have 45 per cent above and MBC & DNC, SC/ STA/ ST are 40 per cent.

– Domicile: The candidates applying for admission must be a permanent resident of Tamil Nadu. This means that the applicant should have passed Class 8 to 12 from the state.

– Children of Central Govt employees may also apply, irrespective of their native provided their parents’ service in Tamil Nadu continuously for the past five years at the time of submission of TNEA Application Form 2018. The claim should be supported by enclosing a certificate from the employer of the parent.

– Tamil Nadu native candidates who’ve passed Class 8 to 12 outside the state should enclose nativity certificate with the TNEA Application form.

– Sri Lankan Tamil refugees are eligible for TNEA application form 2017 and will be considered under open competition. They will need to produce an identification certificate from the head-quarters Tahsildar along with copies of passport, visa, letter registered with police station if they have not registered as a refugee.

