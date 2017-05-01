TNEA 2017: Applications open for BE, BTech courses, check details here

TNEA 2017: The general fee is Rs 500. TNEA 2017: The general fee is Rs 500.

TNEA 2017: An official notification has been released for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2017. Students who are interested in pursuing engineering courses in colleges across Tamil Nadu can now apply online from the examination’s official website.

Seats are available in BE and BTech Degree courses and in open competition 31 per cent of the seats are available. Candidates can avail the first graduate fee redemption up to Rs 20,000 per annum if they are the first child to graduate among siblings in their family.

Fee:

General- Rs 500

Reserved- Rs 250

Eligibility:

Candidates have to be natives of Tamil Nadu and/or should have passed class 12 in the state from a recognised school.

Steps to apply for TNEA 2017:

– Go to the official website for TNEA (tnea.ac.in)

– Click on the “Online Application” tab.

– Read the instructions provided carefully.

– Register to the site.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided and upload the required documents.

– Generate a PDF of the application form and take a print out for further reference.

– Send the application either in person or through post. Remember to keep a copy.

