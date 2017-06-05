TNDTE diploma results 2017 declared at intradote.tn.nic.in, here’s how to download

TNDTE diploma results 2017: Those who clear the exam will be eligible for entrance to various Polytechnic colleges in the state of Tamil Nadu. TNDTE diploma results 2017: Those who clear the exam will be eligible for entrance to various Polytechnic colleges in the state of Tamil Nadu.

TNDTE diploma results 2017: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has declared the results for the TNDTE diploma exams 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results from the official website (see steps below to know how).

TNDTE diploma exams 2017 were conducted in the months of April and May. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for entrance to various Polytechnic colleges in the state of Tamil Nadu. As of today, there are about 518 Polytechnic colleges in the state.

Candidates should keep their register number at hand while searching for the results.

Steps to download TNDTE diploma results 2017:

– Go to the official website for TNDTE (intradote.tn.nic.in).

– On the left hand side of the page there will be a notification “Course Attendance and Latest Exam Results”.

– Enter your register number, date of birth and click on “View April 2017 exam results”.

– Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

