TNDALU revaluation result declared for November degree exam 2017, check at tndalu.ac.in

TNDALU revaluation results 2017: The revaluation results of 3 year BL\LL B and 5 year BABL\BA LLB examinations have been released by the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU). All those students who had appeared for these exams are required to check their respective results at the official website – tndalu.ac.in. The exams were conducted in November last year.

TNDALU revaluation results 2017, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘News and announcements’, click on the result link

Step 3: On the new page, enter your registration number in the provided field

Step 4: Click in submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University was established by the government of Tamil Nadu by an Act of state legislature.

