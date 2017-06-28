TNDALU rank list announced for admission in SOEL, check at tndalu.ac.in

TNDANU: counselling to begin by TNDANU: counselling to begin by

Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) on June 27 released the rank list for admission into the School of Excellence in Law (SOEL), Chennai. The candidates can check their ranks on the official website – tndalu.ac.in by following the steps written below:

As per TOI, Vignesh K has topped the BA/BBA LLB course list with a perfect score of 100 on a minimum cut-off score of 97.87 per cent. Roshini C topped the B Com LLB list with 100 marks on a cut-off percentage of 99.0 per cent. Dharshini S has registered the BCA LLB course list 99.50 marks on a minimum cut-off of 92.50 per cent. The counselling will be held in two sessions on July 5. For SC/ST/OC category students, it will start at 8.30am. For students in the MBC/BC/DNC categories, the session will be begin at 1.30pm.

TNDALU result 2017, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the university (tndalu.ac.in)

Step 2: Click on the desired link for the 2017 admissions.

Step 3: Follow the notification for the rank list.

Step 4: Download the rank list and take a print out for further reference.

The admission is based on the merit list announced for three of its 5-year integrated law courses, after a mark-wise screening of the candidates Class 12 performance.

