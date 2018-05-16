TNAU Agriculture admissions 2018: Official notification releasing on May 18, check details

TNAU admissions 2018: TNAU admissions 2018:

TNAU admissions 2018: The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) is all set to release the official admission notification for 12 agriculture courses on May 18. The registration will take place from May 18 to June 17. The rank list will be published on June 22. The first phase of counseling (online) will be conducted from July 9 to 13. After that the second phase of counselling will be carried out from July 23 to 27. The registration for first semester will begin from August 1 and the entire admission process will conclude on August 31.

As per reports, a total of 3,422 seats will be filled in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University’s colleges and its affiliated institutions. The counselling also will be conducted online this year. The university had established a help desk with 0422-6611345 and 6611346 as phone numbers for offering clarifications. The desk would function between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on working days.

Undergraduate agriculture science courses offered

B.Sc.(Agriculture)

B.Sc.(Horticulture)

B.Sc.(Forestry)

B.Sc. (Food, Nutrition and Dietetics)

B.Tech. (Agricultural Engineering)

B.Sc.(Sericulture)

Undergraduate agricultural technology programmes offered

B.Tech. (Food Process Engineering)

B.Tech.(Biotechnology)

B.Tech.(Horticulture)

B.Tech. (Energy and Environmental Engineering)

B.Tech.(Bioinformatics)

B.S. (Agribusiness Management)

B.Tech. (Agricultural Information Technology)

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Candidates should have passed ALL the subjects in Academic stream of the Qualifying Examination with 10+2 years of schooling under Board of Higher Secondary Education of Government of Tamil Nadu / Central Board of Secondary Education / Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations / other State Government Boards / other International Boards that are recognized.

Number of Attempts to Pass

Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes: Three

All other Communities: Two

