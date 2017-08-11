TN TRB lecturer recruitment 2017: Last date to apply for 1058 posts at trb.tn.nic.in

TN TRB lecturer recruitment 2017: There are 1058 posts available, the notification for which was released on July 28. TN TRB lecturer recruitment 2017: There are 1058 posts available, the notification for which was released on July 28.

The last date to apply for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) lecturer recruitment 2017 is today. Candidates who are interested in taking on the posts of engineering or non-engineering lecturers at various government polytechnic colleges across the state can apply from the official website.

There are 1058 posts available, the notification for which was released on July 28. The exam for selection to the posts will be held on September 16, 2017. It will take place from 10 am to 1 pm and will contain questions on general knowledge and the candidate’s chosen subject. The paper will include 150 questions with a total weightage of 190 marks.

Steps to apply for TN TRB lecturer recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TN TRB (trb.tn.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the link “Direct Recruitment of Lecturers (Engineering / Non-Engineering) in Govt.Polytechnic Colleges 2017 – 18 – Please click here for Notification and Apply Online”.

Step 3: Follow the link that says “Click here – Online Application form for Lecturers (Engineering / Non-Engineering)”.

Step 4: Read the instructions provided and click on “Apply now” at the bottom of the page.

Step 5: Fill in your details in the fields provided.

Step 6: Submit your application and save a copy for further reference.

