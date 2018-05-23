TN SSLC 10th Result 2018 Declared at tnresults.nic.in; Sivagangai district tops with 98%

TN SSLC 10th result 2018: TNDGE has announced the result at tnresult.nic.in TN SSLC 10th result 2018: TNDGE has announced the result at tnresult.nic.in

TN SSLC 10th results 2018: The results of SSLC or Class 10 examinations has been declared today, May 23, 2018 at tnresults.nic.in. Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has announced the overall pass percentage 10th result stands at 94.5 per cent with Sivagangai district registering highest pass percent at 98.5. The girls have outperformed boys by scoring 96.4 per cent while boys have gained 92.5 per cent. About 5456 schools score 100 per cent. This year, the pass percentage of the state has increased by 0.1 per cent as compared to the last year. About 9402 students have secured about 481 marks.

Sivagangai district registering highest pass percent at 98.5 with Erode at 98.38 per cent followed by Virudhunagar at 98.29 per cent. Chennai district’s pass percentage imporved from 93.8 last year to 94.2 this year. Subject-wise, in English, the pass percent is at 96.50 while in maths, it stands at 96.18 per cent. In science, it stands at 98.47 per cent and social science at 96.47 per cent.

The students can check the results through the official websites, tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in. Due to heavy traffic, if the websites go slow, the results will be available at the third party website examresults.net.

The exams for Class 10 commenced on April 16 and concluded on April 20, 2018. For Class 11 (plus 1), the papers started from March 7, 2018 and ended by April 16. The Class 12 (plus 2) exams had begun from March 3 and concluded by April 6, 2018.

TNDGE has released HSC result last week with the overall pass percentage was 91.1 and 87.7 per cent boys and 94.1 per cent girls have passed. A total of 6754 schools scores 100 per cent results with Virudhnagar tops among districts securing 97 per cent. Erode second district at 96.3 per cent. Over 40 per cent students have scored in the range of 700 and below. A total of 231 students have scored above 1180, out of which 50 are boys and remaining 181 are girls. This year, the performance of Chennai district has marginally improved from 92.99 per cent last year’s 93.09 per cent.

