TJEE 2018: Eligibility criteria, exam pattern and registration details

The exam is conducted for admission to engineering, technological, veterinary, agriculture, fisheries, paramedical and other professional degree courses. The exam is conducted for admission to engineering, technological, veterinary, agriculture, fisheries, paramedical and other professional degree courses.

TJEE 2018: The Tripura joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the exam notification for the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) on its official website – tbjee.nic.in. The exam is conducted for admission to engineering, technological, veterinary, agriculture, fisheries, paramedical and other professional degree courses against available seats reserved for the State of Tripura. It will be held at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santirbazar and Agarala.

Aspirants who wish to seek admission into engineering/technological degree courses (Group-A) will have to appear for physics, chemistry and mathematics and those seeking admission into various degree courses of veterinary/ agricultural/fisheries, paramedical and others (Group-B) will have to appear for physics, chemistry and biology.

Those who wish to take chances in both of the above groups (Group-C) have to appear for all the four subjects. This time, the Board is conducting the examination through Optical Marks Recognition/Reading (OMR) system in place of the conventional mode of examination.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have passed/appeared/due to appear in the year of JEE at the higher secondary examination of Tripura Board of Secondary Education/CBSE or equivalent examination with the subjects in which he/she desires to appear.

Paper pattern

— For all the four subjects – physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology, four different question papers/test booklets will be set.

— Each question paper will be of 100 marks.

— The duration of each paper will be two hours.

— Each question paper will contain multiple choice questions and each question will be of two marks.

— There will be no penalty for wrong answers.

Exam schedule

Wednesday, April 25

Physics – 11 am to 1 pm

Chemistry – 2 pm to 4 pm

Thursday, April 26

Mathematics – 11 am to 1 pm

Biology – 2 pm to 4 pm

How to apply

Aspirants can either download the application form from the official website or can obtain it from counter of the office of the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE), Agartala, PIN-799001 w.e.f. on payment of Rs 100. Completed applications along with relevant documents should reach ‘Tripura Board of Joint Entrance

Examination, Old Secretariat, Complex, Finance Building, 2nd Floor, Agartala, PIN-799001’.

Important dates

Application form and prospectus will be available till January 31.

Last date for submission of application: February 7

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd