TISS teachers contract termination: Students worried, director to meet UGC tomorrow

AS THE future of around 25 teachers of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) remains uncertain, students are concerned about the impact of the sudden termination of their services and the shutting down of centres. The institute Friday issued letters to the teachers, informing them their contracts would be terminated from March 31.

According to Director S Parasuraman, the teachers belonged to three centres not granted extension by the UGC. The Centre of Excellence for Human Rights Education, the Advance Centre for Women’s Studies and the Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policies were funded under the 12th Five-Year Plan, ending March 31.

Students now fear their research work would suffer. With the removal of these teachers, who were research guides for MA, PhD and MPhil students, some will be assigned new guides mid-term.

“There is no clarity yet on how the institute will choose new research guides,” a PhD scholar told The Indian Express. “We have been working under the guidance of some teachers. It will be difficult to switch gears in the middle of the research work,” said the scholar. First-year MA students, too, will be reassigned guides for their dissertation.

Parasuraman said the termination would not affect academics. “One academic year is coming to an end. So those passing out will not be affected. The rest will be assigned new guides, senior than the temporary teachers,” said Parasuraman.

The director said a meeting with the UGC on this was scheduled on March 29. “Our aim is to retain the teachers. We will have to find alternatives if the UGC does not grant extension for the centres,” he said, hinting the institute may seek funds elsewhere.

