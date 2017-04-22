TISS reinstates all teachers except one

THE TATA Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has reinstated all teachers it had sent termination letters to last month, except one. The management’s decision to not reinstate the professor from the Centre of Excellence for Human Rights Education has upset students and a few have expressed their dissatisfaction on social media platforms.

On Friday, students took to Facebook to oppose the management’s decision and claimed that professor Murali Karnam was targeted for his political views. They said the institute was depriving students of a chance to learn from a ‘fine teacher’.

“I have been waiting for withdrawal of my termination letter of March 24 as the UGC has made it clear that teachers’ appointments are extended. I learnt that others have got the letters,” said professor Karnam.

A student said that the student body was not consulted during the review of teachers. The institute’s director S Parasuraman was unavailable for comments. This is the third termination within a year — the institute had earlier not extended the appointments of two other teachers, Bela Bhatia and Sanober Kishwar, much to the disappointment of students.

Around 25 teachers associated with three centres — Centre of Excellence for Human Rights Education, Advance Centre for Women’s Studies and Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policies – were served termination letters on March 24.

The reason cited was that the centres funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC) till March 31 under the 12th Five Year Plan had not received extension for funding.

